PICS: Maya Jama enters the villa ahead of DRAMATIC Casa Amor recoupling

Maya Jama will enter the villa on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The dramatic Casa Amor recoupling is set to take place – with nine Islanders reportedly dumped from the villa in explosive scenes.

Just days ago, the OG girls snuck out of the villa to Casa Amor to meet six hunky new bombshells – Maxwell, Ryan, Bayley, Martin, Kain and Frankie.

Meanwhile, the OG boys that were left in the villa were joined by six gorgeous new girls – Lydia, Cynthia, Sammy, Layla, Sanam and Lynda.

As the Islanders gather around the firepit in the main villa, Maya says: Hello hunnies, how are you doing?”

“Ok boys, stay where you are and girls come and line up next to me.”

“Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test, it’s a test of trust. Do you trust that your girl has stayed loyal to you or do you think she will have strayed?”

Maya continues: “I’m going to ask you one by one whether you want to stick with your current partner or whether you want to recouple with one of these girls standing right in front of you.”

“The girls at Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether they want to stick with you or recouple with one of the new boys. It’s time to make your decisions and also find out what the girls have chosen to do.”

As the dramatic recoupling gets underway, Casey is first boy to make his decision.

He says: “It’s not been an easy decision at all…” – but will he choose to stick with Claudia or recouple with a Casa Amor bombshell?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.