Phillip Schofield reveals he’s tested positive for Covid-19

Phillip Schofield has revealed he’s tested positive for Covid-19.

The popular presenter will have to self-isolate for five days while he recovers from the virus.

Alongside a photo of his positive antigen, Phillip wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday evening: “Well b*******. Currently just a slightly sore throat.”

Alison Hammond will fill in for Phillip on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning, hosting the show alongside Rochelle Humes.

Phillip was joined by Rochelle on Monday’s episode of This Morning yesterday, with viewers left wondering where his usual co-host Holly Willoughby was.

The 59-year-old will have to do two negative lateral flow tests before he can return to present Dancing On Ice this Sunday.