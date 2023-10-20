Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre shares heartbreaking new details about his final moments

Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre has shared heartbreaking new details about his final moments.

The beloved TV star passed away “unexpectedly” on March 28 at the age of 67.

According to his death certificate, which was obtained by Express, the comedian died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Speaking at a celebrity-packed memorial for Paul, Andre said: “We’d had a very ordinary day, just watching TV together at home, when Paul said he wanted to make a ‘cup of tea,’ and that was our ­little code for rolling a spliff.

“So Paul went to the kitchen to make a cup of tea, brought it back, lit it and started smoking it – and that was our last time together, the last thing we did. He passed away there in his chair.”

The Brazil native also told a string of anecdotes as guests including Alan Carr, Amanda Holden and Dawn French laughed away.

Paul’s death was announced by his husband Andre in a heartbreaking statement in March.

He wrote: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”