Paige Thorne shares update on her love life – amid rumours she’s dating Welsh footballer

Paige Thorne has shared an update on her love life, amid rumours she’s dating Welsh footballer Liam Cullen.

The Love Island star was first linked to the Swansea City forward earlier this year, following her split from Adam Collard.

In a new interview with OK! Magazine, the Welsh paramedic was asked about her love life, to which she admitted: “It’s not looking good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Cullen (@liamjcullen)

The 23-year-old explained: “I know exactly what I want and I actually think I’ve already met my future husband, he’s just not ready to settle down [email protected]

“I’m not in the headspace to deal with anybody really.”

When asked if she is seeing Liam, Paige replied: “I can’t say anymore. But let’s just say I’m focusing on myself at the minute.”

It comes after a source told the publication last month: “Paige is dating footballer Liam Cullen and things are going really well. It’s early days but she’s very happy.”

“Paige was a bit put off by love after her split from Adam [Collard] and wasn’t actively looking for it. But she’s enjoying her time with Liam.”