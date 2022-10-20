Paige Thorne reveals she was ENGAGED before she went on Love Island

Paige Thorne has revealed she was ENGAGED before she went on Love Island.

The 25-year-old was one of the OG contestants on the 2022 series of the hit dating show, and she made it to the semi-finals alongside her now-ex Adam Collard.

During her appearance on the latest episode of the Saving Grace podcast, the Welsh paramedic revealed she decided to apply for the show after her fiancé dumped her.

She said: “I did apply [for Love Island]. My thought process was… It’s bad, it’s petty next level, but you know we’ve all been there. I’m so embarrassed but I’m just going to say it how it is.”

“My partner at the time, he left me in January. We were engaged. Traumatic experience. He did it over text whilst I was in work. I’m in the back of the ambulance and I get a text, and he’s like: ‘I’m breaking up with you, I’m leaving.'”

“So that happened, and then I got home and he’s there with his bags ready to leave. He leaves me, I’m heartbroken. I thought he was ‘The One’, he was not. Disgusting. I saw that he was on Tinder within a week, it was the worst breakup of my life.”

“I just thought, ‘If you’re going to be on Tinder, then I’m going to be on your TV screen for the whole summer. You can do Tinder, I’ll do Love Island.'”

On the same podcast, Paige revealed she’s gotten back in contact with her ex Jacques O’Neill, after her recent split from Adam Collard.

She said: “There has been slight contact. No contact with the lips. Let’s not forget how this boy done me in Casa [Amor].”

“Obviously we had a vibe in there. But he done me over. Dickhead. Fine. But we’re just going to see where things go. I am in zero rush to be with a man because men are trash.”