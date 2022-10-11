Paddy McGuinness ‘won’t attend the NTAs’ with estranged wife Christine

Paddy McGuinness reportedly won’t be attending the National Television Awards with his estranged wife Christine.

The couple announced they had parted ways after 11 years of marriage on July 22.

Paddy, 48, and Christine, 34, said they will continue living together for the sake of their three autistic children – twins Penelope and Leo, 8, and Felicity, 6.

Paddy and Christine are jointly nominated for an an authored documentary award for their BBC show Paddy and Christine: Our Family And Autism; however, it has reported that they will show up to the event separately.

A TV source told The Sun: “Paddy is staying away and focusing on work, letting Christine bask in the glory of being nominated for the doc, which meant so much to her.”

“If they both showed up there would be too much focus on their relationship and they want to be respectful.”

Christine and Paddy announced their split after 11 years of marriage on July 22.

However, the couple were reported to have separated in June, and the Real Housewives of Cheshire star had been “miserable” after “spending weeks” hiding the news.

In a joint social media statement, they wrote: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.”

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.”

“This was not an easy decision to male but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

“Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment,” they added.