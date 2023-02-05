Owen Warner reveals why he isn’t watching his ex Lana Jenkins on Love Island

Owen Warner has revealed he isn’t watching his ex Lana Jenkins on Love Island.

The Hollyoaks heartthrob dated the makeup artist, who has been growing close to both Ron Hall and Casey O’Gorman in the villa, back in 2020.

In a new interview with The UK Mirror, Owen admitted it would be “weird” to watch his ex move on from him on the show.

The 23-year-old said: “She’s a lovely girl and people will love her, but I’m not going to be watching. I feel like watching your ex move on to other people is a bit weird.”

“I wish her luck… no doubt she’s going to smash it,” he added.

Lana told her fellow Islanders about her famous ex while playing a game of Never Have I Ever last month.

The blonde beauty explained: “My most recent ex-boyfriend is an actor.”

After the game, Ron asked: “The actor, who was that?” and Lana replied: “It’s my ex-boyfriend… he’s called Owen Warner.”

Laughing, Ron said:: “So basically I’m competing with someone who’s just come runner-up on a massive show and who’s an actor and I work in finance, yeah, erm, sick. This is great.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

