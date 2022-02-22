One of the Beckham kids is launching their own music career

David and Victoria Beckham’s youngest son Cruz is hoping to make it as a singer.

The 17-year-old is preparing to launch his own music career, and has already started working with a top songwriter.

In a new interview with i-D magazine, Cruz revealed he’s been in the studio with Poo Bear, the man behind some of Justin Bieber’s biggest songs like Yummy and What Do You Mean?.

He said: “We’ve just been in the studio a few times and made some songs together.”

Cruz admitted he originally tried to follow in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in football, but music is his real passion.

“I thought I would want to do football and I did that for a bit,” he explained.

“At that point, I just decided this is exactly what I want to do.”

Alongside singing, Cruz has also taught himself how to play multiple instruments – including the guitar, piano, and drums.

He continued: “I even learnt how to play the mandolin for a song I wrote.”

“I don’t think you ever stop learning, but I’m taking my time seeing what happens.”