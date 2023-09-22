One Direction fans rejoice after band members ‘squash lengthy feud’

One Direction fans are rejoicing, as it appears Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have squashed their lengthy “feud”.

The pair formed part of one of the most iconic boy bands in history, alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

The duo were known as two of the closest out of the fivesome, but famously fell out after Zayn sensationally quit the band back in 2015.

In 2015, Louis and Zayn got into a heated Twitter argument shortly after the Pillowtalk singer left One Direction.

Louis claims he has “tried to get in touch” with Zayn; however, the pair have seemingly not spoken since the row.

“There’s been numerous times over the last couple of years where I’ve thought about him and hoped he’s alright,” the 30-year-old continued.

“But it’s hard. I definitely wish him well.”

Louis later slammed Zayn for not showing up to support his tribute performance on The X Factor back in December 2016.

Just days after his mother Johannah lost her battle with leukemia, the former One Direction star delivered an emotional performance on the show – which he dedicated to his mum.

On the night, Louis’ former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne turned up at Wembley to support him – but Zayn was a no show.

Speaking on The Dan Wootton Interview podcast about his relationship with Zayn at the time, Louis said: “Truthfully it never really got better to be honest, I had a couple of calls with him after I lost me mum and, you know, all the boys had agreed to come to that performance and he didn’t show and that really bugged me.”

During his appearance on the Zach Sang Show last year, Louis admitted he and Zayn still hadn’t made up after falling out nearly 7 years ago.

When asked if the pair were still friends, the Just Hold On singer responded: “You’d have to ask him.”

“I could be wrong, but I believe I said, when you asked me a similar question [last time] … I believe I said I don’t think I’m mature enough to get over what’s frustrated me in that relationship.”

“I don’t know if I’m mature enough now, but I’m definitely closer to being over all that.”

Now, it appears Zayn and Louis have squashed their feud.

On Thursday, Zayn shared a birthday tribute to his three-year-old daughter Khai via Instagram, writing: “Happy birthday to my everything, you are the most amazing soul I’ve ever known. Every day I get with you is a blessing that I cherish beyond words. 3 already!!”

“Where has that time gone? my beautiful little girl, I couldn’t live without you, thank you for all the love you bring to my life. ♥️”

Louis took to the comments section, writing: “Happy birthday Khai!!”

One Direction fans have been sent into a frenzy, rejoicing that the “world is healed” because their feud has been squashed.

One Instagram user penned: “MY BROKEN ZOUIS HEART IS HEALING.”

Another wrote: “LOUIS COMMENT IM SCREAMING,” as a third said: “This post with louis comment broke the internet.”

Meanwhile, a whole fleet of fans have been commented GIFs of Zayn and Louis.