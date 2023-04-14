One Direction fans left heartbroken after viral reunion rumours debunked

One Direction fans have been left heartbroken after the viral rumours that they were set to reunite were debunked.

The fan-favourite boyband were formed on the seventh season of The X Factor, which aired on ITV in 2010.

While Matt Cardle ultimately won the programme, One Direction – which comprised of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, went on to become one of the best-selling boybands of all time.

During their time together, One Direction released five albums, went on four world tours, and starred in their own movie – before they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

One year prior, Zayn sensationally left the band to pursue a solo career.

Over the years, rumours have sporadically swirled that the fivesome have been set to reunite.

The latest rumour, which went viral, was that Zayn, Harry, Louis, Liam and Niall would reunite for the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden – whom they have always been good friends with.

To the disappointment of millions of One Direction fans, The Late Late Show with James Corden’s official Twitter account debunked the rumour on Thursday.

Sharing a screenshot of an article about the theory, they wrote: “False alarm”.

The account continued to tell fans: “Nobody loves the boys more than us… but this story just isn’t true”.

“What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with one writing: “He couldn’t let us have this ONE? JUST ONCE?!”

A second penned: “I’m gonna pretend I didn’t see that,” and a third wrote: “Do not toy with my emotions ever again”.

Others are convinced that the show’s official account was trying to dispel rumours of a One Direction reunion to ultimately surprise adoring fans during their final episode.

One TikTok user penned: “And Andrew Garfield said he wasn’t in No Way Home… never believe anything,” while a second wrote: “I still think they are going to bamboozle us”.