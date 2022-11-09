Olivia Attwood’s close pal teases her return to I’m A Celeb following shock exit

Olivia Attwood’s close pal has teased her return to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, following her shock exit from the show.

The Love Island star, who was an early favourite to win the series, had to leave camp earlier this week after just 24 hours for medical reasons – and was unable to return.

A show spokesperson said at the time: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

In an interview with The Sun, Olivia’s friend and Love Island co-star Georgia Harrison has teased she may return to the jungle next year for the 2023 series.

She said: “I tell you what, I reckon she will be back next year. She had so much airtime in the first episode, she was anticipated to be one of the best campmates.”

“She was what everybody was tuning into watch, I reckon she might be upset for a bit but I don’t think it is the last opportunity she will have on I’m A Celeb. She will be back another time.”

“I am sure she will be up for it. She is definitely going to bounce back – she will be Queen of the Jungle one day, it’s just a shame it’s not this year,” Georgia added.

“It would be an absolute dream if she went back in – there is a hole in the camp without her. It’s a massive loss, not just to Olivia but to the programme.”

On Tuesday, The UK Sun reported that Olivia wanted to return to camp after leaving to deal with a medical issue – but bosses wouldn’t allow her.

Insiders claimed that the show’s producers feared she could potentially infect the other contestants with Covid-19 upon her return to the jungle.

However, a friend of Olivia’s contradicted this report and claimed that Covid-19 had nothing to do with her departure from I’m A Celeb.

A pal told MailOnline: “It was unrelated to Covid. Olivia will talk about it herself when she’s ready but right now she’s just focused on getting back home.”