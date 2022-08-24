Olivia Attwood reacts as fans call for her to host the next series of Love Island

Fans have been calling for Olivia Attwood to take over from Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island.

The Essex native shot to fame on the 2017 series of the ITV dating show, finishing in third place with her then-beau Chris Hughes.

Following the news Laura will not be hosting the 2023 series, Olivia took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of her DMs.

The messages included: “YOU SHOULD HOST LOVE ISLANDDD”, “Petition for Olivia Attwood to be the next Love Island host”, and “we NEED you to replace Laura for Love Island”.

Olivia, 31, wrote: “You guys my heart dropped when I opened my DM’s this AM, I was like 500+ requests deep.”

“Love Love Island and you, love you,” she added.

Other stars tipped to replace Laura include 2019 Love Island contestant Maura Higgins, presenter Maya Jama, Celebrity Juice star Emily Atack, and 2022 Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Announcing her shock departure from the show, Laura wrote on Instagram: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.”

There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline [Flack] for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️” the Bray native added.

ITV said in a statement: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Love Island is set to return for two seasons in 2023.

The winter series will kick off early next year, returning to South Africa.

The summer series will then return for an eight-week stint in Mallorca.