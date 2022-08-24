Olivia Attwood lands second ITV2 show following the success of her docuseries

Olivia Attwood has landed a second ITV2 documentary following the success of Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich.

The former Love Island star, who previously explored the world of online sex, is set to go behind-the-scenes of Britain’s cosmetic surgeries.

The 31-year-old has had cosmetic work done herself – including two boob jobs, a thread lift and varied injectables.

Olivia will explore how science and social media are redefining beauty standards, while giving viewers a glimpse at the latest trends.

The documentary will shine a light on both the positive and negative surgery outcomes.

After speaking with a variety of patients and practitioners in the industry, Olivia is set to hop on the table herself to try out the latest trend.

The 31-year-old will also have the opportunity to be on the other side of the syringe, and administer treatments to patients.

Each episode of the five-part series will investigate a different body part, from the Perfect Vagina, to the Perfect Bum, Perfect Penis, Perfect Boobs and Perfect Face.

Speaking to MailOnline back in 2020, Olivia urged women considering plastic surgery to “make sure you’re doing it for yourself” rather than what’s “trendy”.

Olivia said of her new documentary: “I am completely fascinated by cosmetic surgery and I’ve always been open about the treatments I’ve had done.”

“This is an opportunity for me to get under the skin of the industry, meet key players, find out what’s happening – the good, the bad and the ugly – and what direction we’re heading in. I can’t wait to get started.”

Kate Teckman, Commissioner and Head of Development for Factual Entertainment for ITV, said: “We are delighted that Olivia is fronting another series for us at ITV. I can’t think of a better guide for viewers to give them a genuinely revealing insight into the reality of an extraordinary multi billion pound industry.”

“She will throw herself into this subject with real honesty, curiosity and humour.”