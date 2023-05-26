Olivia Attwood kicks off her ‘funeral-themed’ hen party in Ibiza

Olivia Attwood has kicked off her “funeral-themed” hen party in Ibiza, ahead of her wedding to Bradley Dack this summer.

The 32-year-old jetted to the party island with her closest friends for the weekend, who were all instructed to wear black for the whole trip as they mourn her single years.

Olivia’s group of pals included fellow reality stars Georgia Harrison and Nicole Bass, who have shared snaps from the trip so far on Instagram.

It’s understood Olivia’s hen party is being filmed for her upcoming wedding special, Olivia Marries Her Match, which will air on ITVBe.

Following a boozy night out on Thursday, the hen party headed to celebrity hotspot O Beach for a pool party today, where they dressed in all black once again.

Olivia’s stylist pal Ryan Kay posted a photo with the bride-to-be on Instagram, alongside the caption: “‘Til Death Do Us Part’ 🖤 @oliviajade_attwood.”

Ryan also shared another photo of himself posing on the trip, and wrote: “RIP to Olivia Attwood’s single years.”

Olivia will finally wed her footballer beau Bradley this summer, following several delays.

The couple were originally supposed to wed in Portugal back in 2020, but they scrapped their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star then planned to wed her footballer fiancé at a lavish venue in the UK in 2021, before pushing it back to a date in 2022.

The couple then cancelled their plans again last year, as Bradley was recovering from an injury.

During an interview with new! Magazine last week, Olivia said: “I think the wedding we are going ahead with this summer is much more true to who I am and who Brad is and it reflects our personalities a lot more.”

“We’ve stood our ground and reduced the guest list quite drastically and I feel way better about it.”

Olivia met Bradley in a nightclub before she starred on Love Island, where she struck up a romance with Chris Hughes.

After splitting from Chris, the reality star rekindled her relationship with Bradley, and the footballer popped the question while they were on holiday in Dubai back in 2019.