Nick Cave shocks fans by revealing his emotional connection to Love Island star Luca Bish

Nick Cave has shocked fans by revealing his emotional connection to Love Island star Luca Bish.

During a Q&A on his site Red Hand Files, the Australian singer shared how Luca’s parents helped him and his wife through the tragedy of losing their son.

The Love Island contestant, who hails from Brighton, went to school with Nick’s son Arthur Cave – who tragically died at the age of 15 after he fell from a cliff in 2015.

After a fan asked what the “major difference” is between him and his wife Susie, the Bad Seeds frontman explained that Susie “watches Love Island, and I don’t.”

“Susie watches Love Island because we know one of the contestants, Luca. Luca was a school friend of our twins, Arthur and Earl,” he continued.

“As a consequence, Susie and I became friends with Luca’s parents, Maria and Michael. Maria is an antique dealer. Michael is a fishmonger. Luca is a fishmonger too.”

“After Arthur died, in the early days of that terrible, chaotic first week, Maria turned up on our doorstep with a tray of lasagne and basically looked after us. She barely said anything to us. She made us cups of tea. She cooked for us. She was just there.”

“She was the one constant through a time of horror and confusion, when scores of despairing and commiserating people came and went. We will never forget her kindness.”

“Even in the first week, when the world seemed suddenly and shockingly defined by an unspeakable and distorting cruelty, Maria reminded us that there was good in the world.”

“She also served as a lesson in how to deal with grieving people – you don’t need to say anything, just do something; make them a cup of tea, cook them dinner.”

“To this day Michael brings fresh fish around to our house, drops it off and leaves without a word. He pretends to charge us for it, but we know that he doesn’t. These people, Luca’s parents, are as good as people get, and they love their son, Luca.”

Cave concluded: “So, Susie watches Love Island and cheers him on, and hopes that he will win. I also hope that Luca wins, and wins soon, because then I can get the fucking TV back. Love, Nick.”

Nick’s confession comes after Luca’s sister Claudia, who has been running his Instagram account, revealed they have been subject to “constant death threats” since her brother found fame on Love Island.

Claudia shared screenshots of some of the vile messages she has received when a follower asked how she and her family were coping with the trolling.

She replied: “If I’m being honest, not remotely okay. It’s really, really hard. How would you feel if you were having people constantly praying for death over the people you love more than anything in the world? We feel broken.”

“I’m not stupid, I understand that people will always have their opinions and nobody can take that away from them, but if you saw HALF of the messages we have received then I’m just anyone would feel disgusted.”

“I really wanted to do a fun Q&A today, but I’m going to have to take a little breather from it all as I’m not coping very well with seeing stuff like this.”

“Thank you for the continued support for the ones showing love, you are all angels, but understandably I’ll be logging off from managing the account for a little bit,” she added.

Earlier this week, Claudia also apologised on Luca’s behalf for his “insensitive” reaction to Gemma Owen “flirting” with Billy Brown.

She wrote on Monday: “I want to apologise on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction on last night’s episode. I know that when he watches it back, he will be embarrassed and deeply apologetic.”

“We as his family don’t condone his behaviour last night, but we do understand he is in an intense environment where his actions are heightened. Last night was not reflective of the boy we all know and love at home.”

“Please be aware death threats and nasty comments totally overstep the mark and something we has a family should not have to ensure, for this reason we have turned off the comments and messages.”

“For all those who have sent messages checking in on us, we would like to thank you very much and we see you,” she added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

