New report ‘reveals’ Love Island’s Casa Amor return date

A new report has “revealed” the return date of Love Island’s Casa Amor.

The show’s infamous stint typically begins halfway through the series – which usually runs for eight weeks.

With the winter series of Love Island in its fourth week, Casa Amor is reportedly right around the corner.

The UK Sun have reported that the explosive fallout of Casa Amor will air “next week”, and fans will “not want to miss it”.

A source told the publication: “Casa Amor starts filming this weekend and then viewers will see the explosive fall out next week.”

“It’ll be one of the most dramatic Casa Amor splits ever as apart from two couples, all the relationships are so fragile.”

“Fans won’t want to miss it,” the insider revealed.

Casa Amor sees the boys and the girls separated into two villas in the ultimate test of love and loyalty.

There are currently eight girls and seven boys in the villa – which means a dumping may be on the horizon to even the numbers before Casa Amor begins.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

