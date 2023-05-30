New report ‘reveals’ Holly Willoughby’s future on This Morning – amid ongoing controversy

A new report has “revealed” Holly Willoughby’s future on This Morning, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the show.

The 42-year-old co-hosted the popular show alongside Phillip Schofield for 13 years, before he announced his immediate departure from the show earlier this month.

The news came amid rumours of a “feud” between the TV personalities, who are longstanding friends.

Since Phillip announced his departure from This Morning, rumours have been swirling about Holly’s future on the ITV morning show.

A source has told The UK Mirror that the 42-year-old, who is currently on a week’s break from the show, has no intention of quitting and hopes to “ride out the scandal”.

“Holly wants to stay at This Morning as long as she can, and hopes to ride out the scandal. Other stars like Stephen Mulhern are being approached to fill in for Phil when she returns. Some are reluctant to go in and face angry viewers,” the source claimed.

“Holly is determined to stay put – the only reason she would leave now is if This Morning is axed. She has absolutely no plans to leave.”

Phillip announced his departure from This Morning with immediate effect on Saturday, May 20.

The 61-year-old said in a statement: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.”

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So, I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month,” Phillip added.

Holly then said in a statement: “Hi guys. It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour,” adding: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

One week later, on Saturday, May 27, Phillip released a statement to The Daily Mail, in which he revealed he and a younger man struck up a relationship which was more than a friendship, describing it as “unwise but not illegal”.

The relationship in question occurred while Phillip was still married to his wife of 30 years – Stephanie Lowe.

Phillip has since parted ways with ITV and his management agency YMU altogether, confessing that he had lied to both parties along with his colleagues and friends.

The TV personality also confessed to lying to The Mail on Sunday, which published the story earlier this month.

The 61-year-old’s statement read: “I am making this statement via the Daily Mail to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.”

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them, and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.”

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over,” Phillip continued.

“When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody “forced” me out. Neither I nor anyone else, to my knowledge, has ever issued an injunction, super or otherwise, about my relationship with this colleague, he was never moved on or sacked by or because of me.”

“In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven’t been truthful about the relationship.”

“But my recent, unrelated, departure from This Morning fuelled speculation and raised questions which have been impacting him, so for his sake it is important for me to be honest now.”

Phillip continued: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

The 61-year-old also revealed that he has quit ITV altogether, stating: “I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.”

“I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it.”

“To protect his privacy, I am not naming this individual and my deepest wish is that both he and his family can now move on with their lives free from further intrusion, and that this statement will enable them to do so. I ask the media now to respect their privacy. They have done nothing wrong, and I ask that their privacy should be respected.”

Phillip also parted ways with his management team YMU after 35 years.

Mary Bekhait, the Group CEO of YMU Group, said: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.”

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield,” Ms Bekhait continued. “These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.”

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Holly broke her silence on Phillip’s admission on Sunday, May 28.

In a statement shared via her Instagram story, the 42-year-old said: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.”

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.”

“It’s been very hurtful to find out this was a lie. Holly x.”