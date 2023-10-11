New report claims Holly Willoughby ‘never got over the loss’ of Phillip Schofield as she departs This Morning

A new report has claimed Holly Willoughby “never got over” the loss of her co-host Phillip Schofield, after she confirmed her shock exit from This Morning.

The mum-of-three announced her departure from the ITV show on Tuesday, days after a man was arrested over an alleged kidnap and murder plot.

In a statement shared to Instagram, the popular presenter wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”

Sources have since told MailOnline that Holly’s decision shocked ITV bosses, prompting yet another crisis at This Morning.

One said: “While there have been murmurings since the kidnap plot came out that Holly might decide to give it all up, the bosses were confident that they were giving her all of the support she needed. Then bang, this.”

“It came as a real shock, especially as she vowed to save This Morning after Phil was ousted. People are gobsmacked, the place is chaos.”

Last week, a 36-year-old man was arrested by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” Holly.

Gavin Plumb, a security guard at the Pinnacles Shopping Centre in Essex, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address, and has been remanded in custody and will appear before the city’s crown court on November 3.

Mr Plumb was arrested after a police raid on Wednesday night, which came shortly after the Metropolitan Police had been tipped off about the alleged plot.

Scotland Yard are now said to be watching Holly’s London home, in which she lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

According to a source close to Holly, the incident has left her “terrified” to be away from her children.

A friend said: “When it comes to her family, Holly will not take risks. She loves her work and is hugely ambitious but with a heavy heart she will forsake it for her family’s future.”

“This has shocked her to her very core. There is no way she would be able to be on live television wondering what is going on with her beloved family.”

The presenter shares three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, 9 – with her husband Dan Baldwin.

Friends of the star also claimed Holly “hasn’t been the same” since the departure of her co-host Phillip Schofield in May, and felt “terrible” about how he was treated.

One source said “she never got over it” and “misses” her co-host of 14 years.

They added: “You wonder if she regrets the fallout – look at everything that has happened as a result. It’s really sad.”

Holly and Phil had a famously close friendship for years before rumours of a feud started circulating between them earlier this year.

Their fallout was confirmed when Phillip announced his sudden departure from the ITV show in May, shortly before he admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague.

At the time, Holly insisted she had no knowledge of the affair, and claimed Phillip lied to her about it.

In Phillip’s absence over the past few months, Holly had been hosting This Morning with a rotation of guest presenters.

Alison Hammond is now the hot favourite to permanently replace Holly.