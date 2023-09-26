New details about ‘jaw-dropping’ Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield TV drama revealed

News details about the “jaw-dropping” Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield TV drama have been revealed.

Phillip’s life was flung into chaos earlier this summer when he announced his immediate departure from This Morning, amid reports of a “feud” between himself and his former co-star and best friend Holly.

The TV personality subsequently admitting to having an affair with a younger man, who was one of their colleagues, and immediately parted ways with both ITV and his talent agency YMU.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Channel 4 are working on a TV series about the scandal.

A source previously told The Sun that the series, with the working title The Runner, would “mirror how the scandal unfolded”.

They said: “A production company’s started work and they think the series would be a perfect fit for Channel 4.”

“The storyline will reflect what went on. People have seen it from the outside but the drama will give a perspective on what may have occurred behind-closed-doors. It could make for uncomfortable viewing for Phil and ITV.”

It has since been revealed that the series will be difficult viewing for Holly as well.

Dermot McNamara, founder of Candid Publicity told OK!: “Nobody wants bad things constantly being brought up about them. I don’t think either Holly or Phil will come out of this looking particularly great.”

“Especially in Holly’s case. There’s still a lot of questions hanging over her about what she knew and what she didn’t know. I think Phillip is just wanting to avoid any kind of negativity or any mention of it at all.”

He continued: “I think by the time it comes out we will have lost interest in the whole story and it will feel like it’s bringing up old news.

“I don’t know how we can do a drama when the drama hasn’t actually finished. It’s still ongoing. We don’t know what’s going to happen. The script will still be a work in progress because this is still a developing story.”

A source told Ok! that such a show would be “the last thing” that both Holly and Phillip would want.

They said: “The show understandably could cause hurt and upset to Holly and Phil as it’s dragging up bad feelings.

“Of course, she doesn’t want the past bringing up again. She just wants the whole thing to go away and to move on.”

Since the news broke, Holly and Phillip haven’t spoken to each other and it does not seem like they plan to start any time soon.

Phillip’s Instagram page, which boasts 2.9million followers, once featured his close bond with Holly in several social media snapshots showing them enjoying time outside of the ITV daytime studio.

A source told The Daily Mail that Phillip is trying to “move on” from his former relationship with Holly, which led to his decision to remove all his old photos with her.

“Holly and Phil used to post pictures together for fun, they were significant parts of each other’s lives, and they enjoyed showing their viewers how close they were,” the insider explained.

“The fact that Phil seems to have taken them down from his page speaks volumes about how he feels towards Holly. He appears to have moved on completely now and is attempting to leave Holly behind.”

Holly continues to host the show alongside a rotation of co-hosts, including Josie Gibson, Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle.