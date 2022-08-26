Netflix to follow the highs and lows of Robbie Williams’ career in new docuseries

Netflix have announced a Robbie Williams docuseries is in the works, which will follow the highs and lows of his career.

The news was announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where the streaming platform teased a clip from the series which shows the former Take That star lying naked on the couch as he describes his singing voice as a “gift from God”.

The multi-part series, which will launch in 2023, will be an unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born entertainer who has been in the limelight for more than 30 years.

The series will cover the media scrutiny Robbie received throughout his career, his adulation and addiction, break-ups, reunions, recovery, and the impact of his career on his mental health.

It will feature 25 years’ worth of intimate, never-before-seen archives of Robbie.

The project is directed by Joe Pearlman and executive produced by Asif Kapadia and Dominic Crossley-Holland.