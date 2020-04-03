Molly Smith receives backlash for plugging ‘immunity support juices’ amid coronavirus crisis

The Love Island star was paid to advertise the smoothie

Molly Smith received online backlash after she advertised an “immunity support smoothie” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star, who starred in the winter series of Love Island, was paid to advertise the product on her Instagram.

In the Instagram post, Molly held a bottle of the juice and wore a matching mint green crop top and leggings.

“I started these @fuelstationuk immunity support juices recently, I’m having 5 juices a day with a shot each morning,” she wrote.

“It’s helping me pack nutrients into my day but keep my calories low!!”

“I’m doing a day of juicing followed by a day of healthy food.”

Molly ended the post with numerous hashtags, including the hashtag #ad to make it clear that she’d been paid to post the picture.

Followers of the 25-year-old were quick to post negative comments about the plug.

“I love how some Love Island stars are returning to care work, or working in the NHS during this pandemic, but Molly here is simply telling everyone to starve themselves, and lose weight by only drinking smoothies for a day – what an inspiration!” one follower wrote.

“Can I ask why? You don’t need to drink all this s**t to look good people need to learn to be happy in themselves as they are,” another follower commented.