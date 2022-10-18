Molly-Mae Hague teases her daughter’s ‘super unusual’ name: ‘People are going to either absolutely love it or hate it’

Molly-Mae Hague has teased her daughter’s “super unusual” name.

The Love Island star, 23, is expecting her first child with her boxer beau Tommy Fury.

In a new video uploaded to her YouTube channel, the mum-to-be said viewers will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

She said: “Yes, we do have a baby girl name picked out, I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.”

“It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name.”

Molly-Mae continued: “I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different. I think you guys are going to either absolutely love it or hate it – but we absolutely love it.” “It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name. It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.” “It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”