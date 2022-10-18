Ad
Molly-Mae Hague teases her daughter’s ‘super unusual’ name: ‘People are going to either absolutely love it or hate it’

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Molly-Mae Hague has teased her daughter’s “super unusual” name.

The Love Island star, 23, is expecting her first child with her boxer beau Tommy Fury.

In a new video uploaded to her YouTube channel, the mum-to-be said viewers will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

She said: “Yes, we do have a baby girl name picked out, I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.”

“It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name.”

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

