Molly-Mae Hague teases her daughter’s ‘super unusual’ name: ‘People are going to either absolutely love it or hate it’

Molly-Mae Hague has teased her daughter’s “super unusual” name.
The Love Island star, 23, is expecting her first child with her boxer beau Tommy Fury.
In a new video uploaded to her YouTube channel, the mum-to-be said viewers will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.
She said: “Yes, we do have a baby girl name picked out, I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”
“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.”
“It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name.”
