Molly-Mae Hague ‘so proud’ of boyfriend Tommy Fury after his fight against Daniel Bocianski

Molly-Mae Hague has said she’s “so proud” of her boyfriend Tommy Fury after his fight against Daniel Bocianski.

The 22-year-old attended the light heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, which saw her boyfriend beat Bocianski.

Speaking to BT Sport after the fight, Molly-Mae said: “I’m relieved [about the win] and I know he will be too.”

“We’ve waited so long for that moment and now we’ve got the win, we can relax and actually be a couple again; I feel like I’ve not seen him for two months so it will be nice.”

Taking to Instagram to share snaps from the occasion, the former Love Island star wrote: “Couldn’t have asked for a better night🖤😭”

She also shared photos of her and Tommy to her IG Stories, and wrote: “So proud… love of my life.”

Molly-Mae wore a gorgeous black gown from Solace London to the fight, along with a pair of stunning Chanel earrings.

Molly and Tommy have been dating since 2019, when they met in the Love Island villa.