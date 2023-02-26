Molly-Mae Hague shows her support for Tommy Fury ahead of his fight against Jake Paul

Molly-Mae Hague has showed her support for her boyfriend Tommy Fury ahead of his fight against Jake Paul.

The boxer, 23, will go head to head against Jake in a highly anticipated bout in Saudi Arabia tonight.

Molly-Mae, who met Tommy on Love Island back in 2019, has taken to her Instagram Stories ahead of the fight to wish her beau luck.

Alongside a screenshot of her and Tommy FaceTiming each other as she cuddled their one-month-old daughter Bambi, the 23-year-old wrote: “Calls with dadda.”

“Tonight is YOUR night. Get the job done and get home my boy. We are so beyond proud of you. Your team forever. LET’S GO!”

