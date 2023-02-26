Here’s how you can watch Tommy Fury’s fight against Jake Paul

Tommy Fury will finally fight Jake Paul in a highly anticipated boxing match tonight.

The Love Island star and the controversial YouTuber’s bout had been scheduled twice before, but was cancelled on both occasions.

Tonight, the rivals will finally meet at the 15,000-capacity Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The main event is expected to kick off at around 9.30pm GMT, with the lead-up to the bout being televised on BT Sport Box Office from 4.30pm.

Viewers can also download the BT Sport Box Office app to livestream the event from their phones.

According to Betfair, Jake is currently backed at 4/5 to win, while Tommy’s winning odds are at 11/10.

Tommy is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The 23-year-old, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2019, has won all eight of his boxing fights so far.

Meanwhile Jake, who famously played Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark, has won six of his six fights – four by way of knockout.