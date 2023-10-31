Molly-Mae Hague shares sweet snaps as she celebrates Bambi’s first Halloween

Molly-Mae Hague has shared sweet snaps as she celebrates her daughter Bambi’s first Halloween.

The former PrettyLittleThing creative director and her fiancé Tommy Fury welcomed their daughter on January 23.

For their baby girl’s first Halloween, Molly-Mae dressed up as Harry Potter, Tommy as a vampire and Bambi as Sully from Monsters, Inc.

Taking to Instagram on October 31, Molly-Mae shared snaps of her spooky decorations.

One lamp post had signs on it, which read: “Bambi’s BOO-gie Ball,” “Witches Way,” “Broomstick Blvd,” “Bambi’s BOO-tique,” and “Toad Trail”.

The mum-of-one shared a photo of the spooky spread she put on, which feature a number of popsicle sticks with Bambi’s face on them in a pumpkin and witch’s hat.

Molly-Mae also shared an adorable snap of Bambi with her friend Sydney May Crouch’s daughter – who was dressed up as Boo from Monsters, Inc.