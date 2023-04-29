Molly-Mae Hague reveals why she returned to work so soon after Bambi was born

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed why she returned to work so soon after her daughter Bambi was born.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director welcomed her baby girl with her beau Tommy Fury on January 23.

In March, the Love Island star revealed she had returned to her first day of meetings since becoming a mum.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Molly-Mae revealed why she returned to work just two months after the birth of her daughter.

She told her subscribers: “At the end of the day, I am self-employed, so I have to work because there’s bills to pay.”

“We’ve got a mortgage to pay, car bills to pay. I’ve got outgoings. I have to earn. I don’t get maternity leave pay. You don’t when you’re self-employed, so I have to get back to work.”

The Love Island star told her fans that she would be heading off to Nice, France for a shoot, which was “bittersweet”.

“I am so excited, but it’s a little bit bittersweet because it’s going to be my first time leaving my baby,” Molly-Mae admitted.

“She’s three months old now. It’s low key making me feel kind of sick. I’m not going to lie. You know that kind of homesick feeling you’d get.”

Along with being the creative director of PrettyLittleThing, the mum-of-one has owned her own tan brand Filter by Molly-Mae since 2020.

The 23-year-old has a lucrative ambassadorship with Beauty Works, and has also written her own book, titled Becoming Molly-Mae.