Molly-Mae Hague reveals the ‘hardest part’ of her pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the “hardest part” of her pregnancy.

In September, the influencer announced she was expecting her first child, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, and later revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday morning, the Love Island star posted a photo with the time stamp 5:51am.

Molly-Mae wrote: “I really can’t complain about my pregnancy, but if I was to say the hardest part for me…”

“The 80 toilet trips in the night and the two hours it takes me to get back to sleep after each one.”

“I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since I fell pregnancy… I’m absolutely ready for these newborn nights 😅.”

Molly-Mae recently dropped a hint about her daughter’s name.

The mum-to-be previously teased that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

Fans were convinced they’d worked out their daughter’s name, after spotting “clues” hidden on her Instagram.

The influencer has used the cloud emoji in the caption of a host of her Instagram posts lately, leading fans to believe her daughter’s name will be Cloud, Dream, or something related to the emoji.

However, Molly-Mae has since dispelled these rumours.

Taking to TikTok last month, Molly-Mae lip-synced to the viral TikTok sound “Hmm… funny. But not funny ha-ha, funny weird”.

She wrote on the video, “When people think they’ve cracked your baby name because you overuse an emoji.”

Molly-Mae added that she “just thinks the cloud emoji is cute”.

