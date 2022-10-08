Molly-Mae Hague reveals her holy grail maternity products

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her holy grail maternity products.

Last month, the 23-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The couple met on Love Island 2019 and came runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Molly-Mae has been nailing her maternity looks and has since shared her holy grail products with her 6.7 million Instagram followers.

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday morning, the influencer said: “My favourites so far… I was absolutely obsessed with body care anyway before becoming pregnant, so this has been a fun part for me.”

The 23-year-old showed off some of the “more affordable options” that she has been using “religiously”.

Molly-Mae uses Burt’s Bees Mama Belly Butter and the Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Massage Lotion for Stretch Marks and Bio Oil.

In terms of higher end products, she uses the La Mer The Body Crème, the La Mer The Renewal Body Oil Balm and the Augustinus Bader The Body Cream.

“This La Mer body oil balm has prob been my fav product overall, Fran recommended it to me and I’ve never used a body oil like it. It’s like a thick balm which turns into an oil when you rub it in, it’s ridiculously overpriced but I can’t lie it’s insane.”

“These two creams have also been amazing. I tend to just use these on my key areas, my bump/boobs/bum and then something slightly cheaper for the rest of my body because I like to use A LOT, and these creams again are silly prices so I try to save them as best I can.”