Molly-Mae Hague responds to fans concerns after spending Christmas Day without Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague spent Christmas Day without her boyfriend Tommy Fury, leading fans to believe there may be trouble in paradise…

The 23-year-old, who is heavily pregnant with their first child, hosted her first Christmas at their home in Manchester on December 25 – but Tommy was nowhere to be seen.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-to-be shared snaps of her family sitting around the table having Christmas dinner without her boxer beau.

It wasn’t long before fans started questioning why Tommy was absent from the family get together.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Molly Mae’s heavily pregnant with Tommy’s baby and they spend Christmas separately?”

Another tweeted: “OMG have Tommy and Molly split or something? Where is he? It’s Christmas Day.”

However, Molly has insisted everything is fine between them as Tommy was simply having dinner with his own family.

Taking to her Instagram Story last night, she wrote: “Everyone asking ‘where’s Tommy!!!’ He’s having dinner with his family he will be back soon.”

It comes after fans recently admitted they felt “sorry” for Molly-Mae, after an interview clip of her went viral on social media.

In a resurfaced interview from a couple of months ago, the mum-to-be said she thinks Tommy “sometimes forgets” she is pregnant because he is “away so much” for work.

When asked if Tommy being away for his fights whilst she’s been pregnant has been difficult for her, Molly-Mae replied: “Yeah obviously. I work all the time, and he’s away working, so it’s just constant. Like, we’re never together.”

The influencer went on to say other people have “dream pregnancies” where “they’re always with their husband doing baby shopping and cute things” but instead, her and Tommy “literally communicate by FaceTime at this point.”

The interviewer then asked if Tommy ever talks to their unborn daughter, to which Molly replied: "No. He's not really, I think because he's been away so much, I feel like sometimes he forgets." "I'm like, 'you do understand that I'm two months away from, like we're going to have a child'. Yeah, sometimes he has to be reminded a little bit because he's just away in camp land." Reacting to the now viral video, from iFL TV, one fan wrote: "wait this is so sad", and another commented: "she looks like she's going to cry." A third tweeted: "I feel sorry for Molly-Mae, bless her. Didn't realise she was so far along her pregnancy. I feeeel her man (sorry but it really is a man's world)." Molly-Mae has not yet revealed her due date, but its believed she's due to give birth to her baby girl later this month or in January.