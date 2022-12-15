Molly-Mae Hague responds to claims she had secret cosmetic surgery

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to claims she had secret cosmetic surgery, after her sister joked about her having a sneaky nose job.

The 23-year-old has insisted her nose has changed naturally over the years, after her sister Zoe pointed out how different it looks compared to when she was a child.

Looking through baby photos in Zoe’s latest YouTube video, the former Love Island star told her sister: “You as a baby is you now, you’re just older, you look exactly the same.”

“Even when you first came out of the womb, your face has not changed at all,” to which Zoe replied: “But you have had a nose job.”

Molly’s sister then explained: “Honestly, I had to question if Molly had a nose job because I’ve been reading it, I then looked at Molly’s nose and actually it has changed but there’s not a chance in hell she’d have a nose job without telling me…”

Clearly annoyed by Zoe’s statement, the 23-year-old hit back: “Are you flipping… I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation.”

“But her nose has changed shape over the years and I’m utterly jealous I think,” Zoe continued.

Molly interjected, “In all seriousness, my nose never used to look like this,” before Zoe added: “We’ve got completely different noses, it’s so beautiful, it’s so small, I think it’s even smaller than the last time I saw you.”

The 23-year-old then set the record straight by telling viewers: “Just to clarify I’ve not had a nose job!”

Molly-Mae has previously warned fans not to “make the same mistakes” as her, after reversing a number of her cosmetic procedures.

The reality star had her lip and jaw filler dissolved in 2020, and last year she had the composite bonding removed from her teeth.

At the time, Molly explained in a YouTube video: “I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now to sort of reverse all the mistakes I made with fillers and getting things done I didn’t need to get done and didn’t really think through at the time.”

“I don’t regret it but it’s just it wasn’t really a necessary thing to do and I was just young. When you get older, you want to look younger and when you’re younger, you want to look older.”

“So, if you are a slightly younger follower of mine, just take my advice and wait… Wait a good few years until your face has matured and you get a little bit older, and then make decisions about cosmetic work.”

She captioned the video: “Please don’t make the same mistakes I did.”