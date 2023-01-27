Molly-Mae Hague makes shocking confession about her pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague has made a shocking confession about her pregnancy.

The fan-favourite couple are expecting their first child together – with the influencer due to give birth this month.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island in 2019, and finished in second place behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, the influencer told her 1.73 million subscribers: “I’m gonna tell you something really, really ridiculous and horrendously weird and disgusting…”

“I don’t know if this is actually too X-rated for the internet… and a bit weird.”

“OK, screw it, I’m just gonna say it! I actually tried to put my own nipple in my mouth. My boobs are that big now that it’s actually possible.”

Laughing, Molly-Mae continued: “I actually tried to breastfeed off myself the other day! I was like, saying to Tommy, ‘I’m concerned… some of my friends have been leaking milk from like 20 weeks or at least have little drops of colostrum, you know, there’s just something coming out like a little bit of movement there, but my boobs are dry.'”

“‘There’s nothing, there are no signs of anything!’ So I thought, lemme just give it a little test.”

The Love Island 2019 star announced her pregnancy on Instagram last September, sharing a sweet video of the speech she made to Tommy during the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

