Molly-Mae Hague details family heartbreak over secret health battle

Molly-Mae Hague has detailed heartbreak over a family member’s secret health battle.

The 23-year-old is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The couple met on Love Island 2019, and came runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

In a recent YouTube video, Molly-Mae revealed her worry over her grandmother’s declining health.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director told her fans: “It’s hard as with my nana is not very mobile – my nana has actually moved in with my mum.”

“I don’t think I’ve mentioned that before – I don’t really ever speak about family stuff.”

“But my nana had to move in with my mum permanently because her health was just deteriorating so badly and we didn’t want to put her in a home because that’s not what she would have either.”

“My mum’s retired now and she has time to look after her now,” Molly-Mae continued.

“My nan’s not very stable on her legs and she struggles quite a bit.”

“So we’re taking her to the pub tonight for a pub dinner is going to be interesting, like trying to get her in and out of the pub, it will be different.”

“But it’s nice to take things slow and to spend time making sure she’s okay.”



Molly-Mae, who is expecting her first child with her beau Tommy, is due to give birth at the end of January.

The 23-year-old recently revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy.

Taking to TikTok last month, the Love Island star lip-synced to an audio of Kylie Jenner saying: “So, I’m 34 weeks today… only got a month left,” as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The influencer captioned the video: “How did that happen 😳.”

Ahead of the arrival of their first child, Molly-Mae bought her “dream car” – a Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition which is said to have set her back £193,000.

Speaking in video uploaded to her YouTube channel, the mum-to-be said: “I’m joining you today from my new car… I’ve only waited for this moment for literally over a year now.”

“I don’t do vision boards, but it’s been on my goals list for a while and I have been desperate to tick it off… and now I have.”

Molly-Mae revealed everything in the car was picked by her, including the seats and the colour of the steering wheel.

She said: “This has been my dream car for literally years and years. I feel so lucky and happy.”

“It was probably about a year ago that I made a plan to give my Range Rover to my sister because I grew so attached to my last car that I really, really didn’t want to get rid of it when I got this car.”

“However, I had planned to gift it to my sister before I found out I was pregnant. How do I explain this? If I wasn’t pregnant and didn’t have a lot of other things to be spending money on maybe I would have still given her my car…”

“But I decided in the end to sell my car, which was very sad. I still got Zoe a new car – she’s upgraded to an Audi. I didn’t give her the Range Rover. I wanted to give it her so I could still see it but I just had to put my sensible hat on.”