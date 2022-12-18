Molly-Mae Hague buys her ‘dream car’ ahead of the arrival of her first child

Molly-Mae Hague has bought her “dream car”, ahead of the arrival of her first child.

The former Love Island star her pregnancy in September, and later revealed sheis expecting a baby girl.

The 23-year-old is due in the coming weeks and ahead of her daughter’s arrival, she has treated herself to a Mercedes G-Wagon.

Speaking in her latest YouTube video, the influencer said: “I’m joining you today from my new car… I’ve only waited for this moment for literally over a year now.”

“I’ve had the car for like three weeks now… I did get a Mercedes G-Wagon. This has been my dream car for years and years and years.”

Molly-Mae revealed everything in the car was picked by her, including the seats and the colour of the steering wheel.

In the same video, Molly-Mae revealed she had purchased herself a lavish push present from Louis Vuitton.

The mum-to-be said: “So basically I bought myself my hospital bag. It’s slightly ridiculous that it’s from Louis Vuitton but I wanted to treat myself.”

She also told her YouTube subscribers that she plans on having a natural birth.

Check out the full video below: