Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury celebrate milestone in their relationship

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are celebrating a milestone in their relationship.

The couple met on Love Island back in 2019 and in January, they welcomed their first child together – a baby girl named Bambi.

Molly-Mae took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to mark one year since she and Tommy moved into their first home.

Molly-Mae and Tommy bought their “dream” first home just months after their rented apartment in Manchester was targeted by professional thieves.

The robbery took place while they were attending an event in London, and £800k worth of items were stolen.

Speaking about the incident in an emotional YouTube video, Molly said: “Basically, Tommy and I were robbed a couple of weeks ago now and it was without a doubt the worst thing that’s ever happened to me – to us I’d probably say for him. And it was just awful, horrendous, terrible. So we’ve been dealing with a lot.”

“Our apartment was robbed, ransacked, emptied, you name it. I’m sure you guys have read, but basically, what they said in the articles is true, they took everything and we were left with not a lot of stuff at all.”

She continued: “I have been dealing with emotions that I wouldn’t think I’d have dealt with during a time like this – one of them being guilt, which I never thought if I was ever to be robbed I would feel guilty for being robbed.”

“But, I think seeing lot of the things on social media and seeing people’s opinions on why we got robbed, I started to feel like: ‘Was this my fault, did I share too much, did I do the wrong thing?’ And I think, on reflection, now I mean – it’s another thing I want to talk about in this video is how things are going to have to change now.”