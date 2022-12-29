Molly-Mae Hague accused of ‘photoshopping’ her baby bump

Molly-Mae Hague has been accused of “photoshopping” her baby bump.

The 23-year-old is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The couple met on Love Island 2019, and came runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

On Monday, Molly-Mae shared a snap via Instagram, which saw her posing in front of the Christmas tree, cradling her growing baby bump.

A host of Instagram users took to the comments section of the post to accuse the influencer of photoshopping the photo.

One social media user wrote: “Post the unedited version,” while a second said: “Molly no shade but why facetune your bump? Can see the curved line in the floor tile, nothing wrong with a B shaped bump.”

A third said: “You can literally see the edited tiles from her photoshop, that’s sad! Whyyy.”

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday, the Love Island star lip-synced to an audio of Kylie Jenner saying: “So, I’m 34 weeks today… only got a month left,” as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The influencer captioned the video: “How did that happen 😳.”

Ahead of the arrival of their first child, Molly-Mae bought her “dream car” – a Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition which is said to have set her back £193,000.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, Molly-Mae said: “I’m joining you today from my new car… I’ve only waited for this moment for literally over a year now.”

“I don’t do vision boards, but it’s been on my goals list for a while and I have been desperate to tick it off… and now I have.”

Molly-Mae revealed everything in the car was picked by her, including the seats and the colour of the steering wheel.

She said: “This has been my dream car for literally years and years. I feel so lucky and happy.”

“It was probably about a year ago that I made a plan to give my Range Rover to my sister because I grew so attached to my last car that I really, really didn’t want to get rid of it when I got this car.”

“However, I had planned to gift it to my sister before I found out I was pregnant. How do I explain this? If I wasn’t pregnant and didn’t have a lot of other things to be spending money on maybe I would have still given her my car…”

“But I decided in the end to sell my car, which was very sad. I still got Zoe a new car – she’s upgraded to an Audi. I didn’t give her the Range Rover. I wanted to give it her so I could still see it but I just had to put my sensible hat on.”

