Michelle Keegan debuts a dramatic new hair style after the success of Fool Me Once

Michelle Keegan has debuted a dramatic new hair style, following the enormous success of her new Netflix series Fool Me Once.

Taking to Instagram today, the actress revealed her stunning bangs by hair stylist Ben Cooke.

The 36-year-old also had her face framed with some caramel highlights.

The former Coronation Street actress has been in high demand since the release of Fool Me Once on Netflix, in which she played the lead character Maya Stern.

Fool Me Once had 61 million views globally in the first two weeks of its release, and reached the Top 10 in 91 countries worldwide.

A source previously told MailOnline: “The response to Fool Me Once has been overwhelming.”

“The phone calls and offers have been coming in from Hollywood film executives, it’s different to anything Michelle has experienced before.”

“Netflix is a global platform and the show has given her the opportunity to shine.”

“Her career has already been a success but now her star is rising, everyone can feel that this is the beginning of something special,” the source continued.

“Michelle feels lucky that she’s always played likeable characters but now she’s hoping to take it up a notch by landing a film role.

“She aspires to play a dark character in a hard-hitting thriller, which will be a challenge that she’s completely ready for.”

Amid the interest surrounding Michelle, the 36-year-old has also been tipped to play the next Bond Girl.