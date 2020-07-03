Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright to launch fashion brand together

The couple have been expanding their multi-million empire this year

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are planning to launch a fashion company together.

The Sun has reported that the couple are set to add another business venture to their multi-million pound empire.

According to documents on Companies House, the actress and the former TOWIE star have developed their third private company in just five weeks.

Their latest business, which is called Mysa Ventures, is listed as a retail company in recent documents and it was registered on June 25.

Mark’s companies Mysa Active and Train Wright were launched back in May.

Eighty-five per cent of the new fitness firm is owned by Mysa Active – while the remaining fifteen per cent is in possession of Catalyst Group, a “brand building firm” which is also linked to celebrities such as Love Island’s Molly May Hague and Zara McDermott.

The 33-year-old also owns property firm Chigwell Properties and The Wright Look Models, while Michelle is linked to Rosia Promotions.

The news comes after Michelle and Mark were named as the richest young couple on television.

