This is how much Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have earned between them in the last year

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have earned over £2.6 million between them in the last year.

The A-list pair have been named as the richest young couple on television.

Since leaving Coronation Street in 2014, Michelle has cashed in over £4 million, which is sixty-six times her original soap salary of £60,000-a-year.

“Michelle works incredibly hard and the rewards have come in for her,” a showbiz source told The Sun.

“It was a massive decision for her to leave Britain’s most popular show but she knew that she could make far more cash away from Coronation Street.”

“She had to turn down a number of lucrative deals while she was on Corrie because soap stars aren’t allowed to advertise.”

“Now she is free to do what she wants – and she is getting some amazing acting work, too,” the source added.

Since 2014, the 33-year-old has played Georgie in BBC drama Our Girl, has modelled clothes for Lipsy and Very and she has also advertised beauty products for Ambre Solaire.

Mark’s company The Wright Looks had reserves of £1,134,776 last year, which was their best tally as of yet.

The profit means that the couple earned a combined worth of £2,637,820 in 2019 alone.

The former TOWIE star has received rave reviews for his work as a top TV and radio presenter.

He has also ventured out into the fitness and property industry.

The news comes after Mark shared a number of sweet throwback snaps to mark his wife’s birthday earlier this month.

The couple tied the knot in 2015.

