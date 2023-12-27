Member of legendary girlband ‘to launch solo career’

A member of a legendary girlband is reportedly set to launch a solo career.

The group was one of the best selling bands of the nineties, with their self-titled album becoming the UK’s third best-selling girl group album of all time.

All Saints featured members Melanie Blatt, sisters Natalie and Nicole Appleton and Shaznay Lewis.

Shaznay is now reportedly set to launch her solo career after shooting to fame in the nineties.

The 48-year-old co-wrote most of the group’s songs, including number one singles Bootie Call, Pure Shores and Never Ever.

A source has told The Sun: “Shaznay is really well respected in the pop world because of her distinctive voice and talent for writing a brilliant tune.”

“She has quietly been writing for quite a while now and given All Saints aren’t active right now, and the anniversary is approaching of her first solo record, it felt like the perfect time.”

The singer-songwriter has since lent her talents to other artists, writing songs for Little Mix, including their hit, How Ya Doin? and Stooshe’s Black Heart.

She has already lined up her first solo gig for next year and will perform at Mighty Hoopla Festival in London’s Brockwell Park in June.

All Saints was formed back in 1993 and their single Never Ever, is the second best-selling girl group single of all-time in the UK after the Spice Girls’ Wannabe.

The band reformed in 2006 and released their third studio album Studio 1, but were dropped by their label when the record didn’t meet expectations.

Following a second split in 2009, the group reformed once more in 2014 and released the albums Red Flag in 2016 and Testament in 2018.