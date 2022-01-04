Megan Barton Hanson vows to get no more cosmetic surgery after latest procedure

Megan Barton Hanson has vowed to get no more cosmetic surgery.

The Love Island star had her ears pinned back at the age of 17, her nose and boobs done at the age of 19, and got another boob job in October last year.

Writing for Grazia, the 27-year-old revealed she is finally happy with her appearance and has no more surgeries planned.

She said: “I’m really content and happy with myself right now, so I’m not looking to have anything else done. I get regular Botox and fillers but no more surgery.”

Megan explained that she lost weight after her split from TOWIE’s Chelcee Grimes in 2020, so she decided to get her boobs redone last year as the “old, bigger breast implants no longer sat right” on her chest.

The reality star admitted she was “cautious getting more surgery” as “savage things” were written about her online while she was in the Love Island villa after an old photo of her circulated.

Megan, who recently split from James Lock, said her confidence has “definitely grown” since then, but not because of the work she’s had done.

“I’ve learned that surgery is no substitute for working on your mental health or self-esteem,” she added.

“I’ve had to work on my confidence issues in therapy since I left Love Island. There is no quick fix for mental health – and I can honestly say that no surgery or luxury purchase will help.”

“I want girls to know that no amount of cosmetic surgery will make you love yourself. It’s taken me years of therapy and life experience to start that journey.”