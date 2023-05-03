Megan Barton-Hanson responds to rumours she’s rekindled her romance with James Lock

Megan Barton-Hanson has responded to rumours she’s rekindled her romance with James Lock.

The Love Islander and the TOWIE star met while filming MTV’s Celebrity Ex On The Beach back in 2021, and they dated on-off until last March.

Over the weekend, James’ car was reportedly seen parked outside Megan’s house, sparking speculation they are back together.

A source told The UK Sun: “Megan and James seem to have this magnetic pull to one another.

“The attraction between them is pretty strong and they spent time together over the weekend discussing everything that had gone on between them. They weren’t trying to hide anything.”

However, a rep for Megan has since shut down the speculation.

They confirmed to The UK Mirror that the reality star is “still single”, and a representative for James said he is also very much still single”.

It comes after Megan sparked rumours she is back with Demi Sims.

Back in February, the pair posted some sweet snaps together, and were also spotted locking lips.

Speaking during her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast later that month, Demi said: “We’re just taking things slow. Okay, guys. I’m still single. She’s still single, but we are you know, linking.”

“It all happened from an Only Fans shoot. I turned up on the shoot and she’s standing there, and I’m thinking ‘Oh my God.’”

“She looks insane. So then we were getting our pictures or whatever, and then there was just this one moment when she looked at me and held my hand, and she smiled and I smiled back at her and I just knew.”

“And then she messaged me like a couple of days later, ‘Hey, do you wanna do a shoot just me and you this time?’ Cause you know that Megan, she’s a bit cheeky!”

Megan, 28, and Demi, 26, first struck up a romance on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2019.

However, they called it quits just a few months later.