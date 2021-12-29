Megan Barton Hanson opens up about her split from James Lock

Megan Barton Hanson has opened up about her split from James Lock.

The Love Islander and the TOWIE star confirmed their romance in October after weeks of speculation.

The couple jetted off on a romantic trip to New York earlier this month but just days after returning home, they called it quits.

Megan took part in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, where she was asked by a follower: “What happened with you and Lockie?”

The reality star replied: “It just didn’t work out.”

“He made a gorgeous Richard Gere for Halloween though,” she added – referring to their Pretty Woman inspired Halloween costumes.

A source told the MailOnline earlier this month: “Megan’s relationship with James hasn’t worked despite her being hopeful after he surprised during the early days of them dating.”

“As time has gone on, they have argued more and the holiday they shared together in New York last week didn’t go at all to plan. James spent Thursday night partying with friends and well and truly enjoying his single status again.”