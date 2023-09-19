Maya Jama shares cryptic post – after rekindling romance with Stormzy

Maya Jama has shared a cryptic post, just weeks after confirming her romance with Stormzy is back on.

The rapper and the Love Island host dated for four years before calling it quits in 2019.

However, they recently rekindled their romance and were spotted holidaying in Greece before Maya jetted off to Fiji for Love Island Games.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Maya wrote: “Everything in life good or bad has worked out eventually in my favour.”

“I learnt a long time ago if I want it, it’s already mine.”

“It’s a beautiful and scary feeling at the same time ’cause I have to be sure what I ask for I actually want…”

A recent report claimed Stormzy is “ready to have children” with Maya.

According to The UK Mirror, the rapper “has already told friends he’s ready to have kids [with Maya] as early as next year”.

A source also told the outlet that the couple are keen to make their relationship work this time, and that they have been encouraged to go to couple’s therapy.

The insider said: “Stormzy and Maya have been encouraged to go to ‘couples’ therapy’ to nip their past issues in the bud once and for all.”

“Stormzy and Maya have never stopped loving each other and want to do all they can to protect their second shot at lifelong happiness. Stormzy has already told friends he’s ready to have kids as early as next year.”

It comes amid reports Stormzy is planning to propose to Maya.

A source told The UK Sun earlier this month: “Stormzy knows how lucky he is to have gotten Maya back and he’s determined not to lose her again.”

“He wants to make her his wifey for lifey. He’s telling his mates this is it for him now, he’s found the one.”