Maya Jama reveals she’s jetting off to Fiji this week to film Love Island spin-off series

Maya Jama has revealed she’s jetting off to Fiji this week to film Love Island Games.

The spin-off series will land on Peacock in the US on November 1.

The show is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Maya, who will be hosting the show, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning to reveal filming is starting very soon.

The popular presenter said: “I’m on the countdown until I go to Fiji. These are the last days that I’m in London for a long time.”

Love Island Games is separate to the All Stars series that’s in the works by Love Island UK producers.

The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again. As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances. Only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024. ITV have yet to confirm the line-up for the series.