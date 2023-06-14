Maya Jama hits back at claims ‘no one is watching’ this season of Love Island

Maya Jama has hit back at claims “no one is watching” this season of Love Island.

The popular dating show returned to our screens earlier this month, and there has already been lots of drama.

According to reports, ratings for the show plummeted to a new low this season, with just 1.3 million people tuning in to the season premiere on ITV (compared to the 2.4 million who tuned in last summer).

However, it has since been revealed that this season has been streamed online almost 200 million times.

The show’s host Maya took to Twitter to share the news, calling this season “elite”.

She wrote: “The papers were so quick to say viewers are low but the honeys are watching online on @ITVX. This season is ELITE thankyou very much.”

The papers were so quick to say viewers are low but the honeys are watching online on @ITVX 💅🏽 this season is ELITE thankyou very much 😂🤝 https://t.co/NaJkXXmDKn — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) June 13, 2023

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.