Max George says it was an ‘honour’ to carry Tom Parker’s coffin at his funeral

The Wanted star Max George has posted an emotional tribute to Tom Parker, following his funeral on Wednesday.

The singer sadly died on March 30 at the age of 33, after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in October 2020.

Max served as a pallbearer at Tom’s funeral alongside his bandmates Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes, and the 33-year-old has since said it was an “honour” to carry his coffin.

Sharing photos from the funeral, which took place at St Francis of Assisi church in Orpington, Max wrote on Instagram: “Good night beautiful boy. I will always think of you.”

“Thanks for making my life so much better than I could ever have hoped for. Carrying you was an honour.”

“You have carried me so many times over the last 12 years. I love you Tom. See you up there brother.”

On Wednesday morning, Max also delivered an emotional eulogy at Tom’s funeral.

He said: “Tom was always a brother, he made such an impact from the start. His love for music and striving for success outmatched all of us.”

“Everything he did, he did with the best intentions, even if it was a fight, he got away with it because it was Tom. I could say so much about Tom. I will always remember is his laugh. He loves laughing at people and we experienced that every day.”

“He has left us far too early and we will miss him so much. The people outside, the people all around the world, are a credit to him. Rest easy, mate.”

Tom is survived by his wife Kelsey Parker, and their two children – daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi.