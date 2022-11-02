Max George and Maisie Smith fuel engagement rumours

Max George and Maisie Smith have fuelled engagement rumours.

The Wanted singer and the former EastEnders actress are currently enjoying a romantic holiday in Cyprus with both of their families.

Maisie took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her and her beau on an open top bus, and she is seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger in the clip.

The 21-year-old was also seen wearing a diamond ring in a sweet snap shared from their trip last week.

One fan commented on the post: “Is that an engagement ring? 💕” while another replied: “I thought the same.”

Insiders later told The Sun that the couple aren’t engaged, but they have taken a huge step in their relationship.

A source told the outlet: “Maisie and Max are absolutely smitten and wanted their families to meet properly. They have flown out to Cyprus along with both their families for some proper bonding time together.”

“Maisie’s schedule is really hectic because of the Strictly tour so they thought taking a holiday as a big group would be a chance for them to all properly get to know one another – rather than just a snatched few hours in the UK.”

“Max is head over heels for Maisie and wanted his family to see just why she was the perfect woman for him. It is a sign of how seriously they are both taking this.”

“This is not a flash in the pan romance for Maisie and Max and everyone seems to be getting on well which is all they could have hoped for,” the source added.

Max was first linked to Maisie in August, after splitting from his longterm girlfriend Stacey Giggs.

The couple, who have an age gap of 13 years, both appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020 – when The Wanted star was still in a relationship with Stacey.