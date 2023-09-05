Maura Higgins and Millie Court among the Love Island stars set to attend the 2023 NTAs

Maura Higgins and Millie Court are among the Love Island stars set to attend The 2023 National Television Awards.
The star-studded awards show, hosted by Joel Dommett, will take place in The O2 London this evening.
The NTAs celebrate the best of British television from the past year, with popular presenters, reality stars and TV personalities in attendance.
Love Island is up for Best Reality Competition this year, and some fan-favourite contestants will be stepping out in style at the event.
Maura, who appeared on the hit dating show in 2019, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon to share some of her red carpet looks from previous NTAs.
She wrote: “It’s NTAs day!!!! Any guesses on this year’s look?”
Millie, who won Love Island in 2021 alongside Liam Reardon, also revealed she’ll be at tonight’s ceremony.
The Essex native took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of her nails, which have pink tips and flowers on them.
She wrote: “NTA nails ready.”
Samie Elishi, who appeared on the winter series of the show earlier this year, and 2023 summer series winner Jess Harding have also confirmed their attendance.
Love Island host Maya Jama, who recently confirmed her romance with rapper Stormzy is back on, is also expected to step out on the red carpet.
Here’s a reminder of the nominees ahead of tonight’s show:
New Drama
- Beyond Paradise
- Blue Lights
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Wednesday
Reality Competition
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
- SAS: Who Dares Wins
- The Traitors
Authored Documentary
- Deborah James : Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
- Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
- Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Returning Drama
- Call the Midwife
- Happy Valley
- Stranger Things
- Vera
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Bradley Walsh
- Claudia Winkleman
- Martin Lewis
Factual
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
- Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
- India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
- Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife
- Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Gogglebox
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
- The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
TV Interview
- Louis Theroux Interviews…
- Piers Morgan Uncensored
- The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama Performance
- Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
- Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders
- Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
- Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
Quiz Game Show
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Richard Osman’s House Of Games
- The 1% Club
- The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising Star
- Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
- Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders
- Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
- Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning
Comedy
- Brassic
- Ghosts
- Ted Lasso
- Young Sheldon
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee