Masked Dancer star ‘QUITS the show after horror injury’

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Saturday night’s episode of The Masked Dancer is set to be full of drama.

According to The Sun, one contestant has been forced to quit the show after obtaining an injury in rehearsals.

That means THREE celebrities will be unmasked on tomorrow night’s show, instead of the planned two.

A show insider told the publication: “It’s really bad luck. ITV obviously aren’t revealing who the injured character is, they’ll wait for Saturday’s show.

“It’s ironic they got injured while they were not even wearing their crazy costume because the celebrities are barely out of them backstage.”

So far this season, four celebrities have been unmasked – Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe (Astronaut), Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page (Pig), TV presenter Stacey Dooley (Prawn Cocktail) and broadcaster Gareth Malone (Cactus).

The Masked Dancer continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on ITV and Virgin Media. 

